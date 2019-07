Christie’s vende estatua de Tutankamón en más de $5 millones, ¡y en Egipto reclaman que fue robada!

#Tutankhamun was an #Egyptianpharaoh of the 18th dynasty, during the period of Egyptian history known as the #NewKingdom.

Just stop worshiping dead #gods and buried … the way is not the past this, the #SunGod, #osiris, … all

Stop it!Please!https://t.co/47gnFGVVpg pic.twitter.com/LjMxQsOsMl

— Martha Pereira Marques ( Be happy my friend) (@MartaPereiraMa3) July 5, 2019