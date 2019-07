Cierran autopista I-5 por accidente fatal en el valle de San Fernando

Arleta: NB I-5 before Osborne St ALL LANES BLOCKED due to vehicle that hit pedestrian resulting in 1 confirmed fatality. Duration unknown. Coroner on scene. Caltrans on scene. #TrafficAlert #fatality https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/ycSwywW85r

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 6, 2019