Más de 100,000 personas de bajos ingresos podrían perder su vivienda pública

.@HUDgov @SecretaryCarson is planning on evicting thousands of mixed-status immigrant families & displacing 55K kids from their homes. The #TriCaucus & our Native American colleagues won’t stand for this blatant attack on immigrants. Read our letter ↓https://t.co/uwPtoDXx0v pic.twitter.com/L7nBdd9uWV

— Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) June 18, 2019