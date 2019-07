Miles de personas en riesgo de ser desalojadas. Fiscal pide que no se castigue a familias con indocumentados en California

.@SecretaryCarson’s plan for @HUDGOV to exclude mixed-eligibility families from housing assistance could force thousands to choose between evicting their loved ones and going homeless.

We should #KeepFamiliesTogether, not tear them apart. https://t.co/0LiOEregF1 pic.twitter.com/Wlvrf0BPJD

— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) July 9, 2019