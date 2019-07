Encuentran muerto a actor de la serie Seinfeld desaparecido hace una semana

View this post on Instagram

RIP Charles Levin. He was an American actor who appeared in television, movies and on stage. He was best known for the role of Elliot Novak on the series Alice having become a regular in the show's 9th season and the recurring role of Eddie Gregg on Hill Street Blues from 1982 to 1986. He was also known for having played the mohel on "The Bris" episode of Seinfeld and Coco, the gay cook, on the pilot episode of The Golden Girls. His part was dropped because the part of Sophia Petrillo (played by actress Estelle Getty) changed from a reoccuring part to a main character. This was due to the pilot audience’s response to her. The writers enjoyed Levin and his character, but they were concerned having five main cast members every week would stifle character development for all. He appeared as a guest star on many television shows including Family Ties, Tales from the Darkside, The Twilight Zone, The Facts of Life, Falcon Crest (as Arthur Haberman), Punky Brewster (as Officer Bob), Thirtysomething, Night Court, L.A. Law (as Robert Caporale), Designing Women, Murphy Brown, NYPD Blue, and Law & Order. #charleslevin #rip