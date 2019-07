Barcelona planea ofrecerle a Messi una renovación vitalicia

Josep Bartomeu will lead talks with Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, in hopes of extending Leo's contract until 2023 with a new agreement, sources have said. His current contract has a clause that can extend the contract until 2022. pic.twitter.com/EK9sNjAFaT

— theculetalk🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@theculetalk) July 22, 2019