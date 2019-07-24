Alex Rodríguez hizo llorar a Jennifer López con un espectacular vídeo de cumpleaños y su declaración de amor

Pese a todos los rumores que hay alrededor de JLo y ARod, el amor de la pareja ha sido más fuerte
Alex Rodríguez y Jennifer López.
Foto: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hoy cumple 50 años Jennifer López y en honor a su natalicio Alex Rodríguez preparó un vídeo que subió a Instagram. En éste comparte momentos especiales junto a su prometida, a quien dice admirar y amar. En la reproducción el ex pelotero trató de mostrar la forma en la que sus ojos ven, acompañan, admiran y protegen a JLo, en todas sus facetas: madre, amiga, mujer y novia.

Como era de esperarse Jennifer López contestó a las palabras de su “Macho”. En su respuesta la cantante asegura que ha llorado con el amoroso detalle de su amado.

  jlo
    Verified
    I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho… ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Al igual que JLo muchos son los famosos que respondieron a la reproducción en felicitaciones por su día y su amor.

  constancewu
    Verified
    This is beautiful. Love you both ❤️
  safakcak
    Verified
    You are one of the best daddy & hubby in this world 🙌🙏 love your family ❤️ happy birthday the one & only JLo 🎂🎈🎉💃🎶👏💐🧿😘🙏
  teraperez
    Verified
    So beautiful!!
  chefkelvin
    Verified
    Amazing happy birthday Jennifer!!!! ♥️ @jlo
  tsdianapombo
    Verified
    Happy birthday Queen!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️
  michellebeisner
    Verified
    This is so sweet ♥️♥️

Otras celebridades han hecho uso de sus redes sociales para también felicitar a JLo mediante una fotografía, una de éstas ha sido Naomi Campbel. 

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY 50 th BIRTHDAY @JLO , BEAUTY WISHING YOU ALL THE BLESSINGS ON THIS MILESTONE OF LIFE AND CELEBRATION OF YOU !! YOU ARE ONE OF THE KINDEST , KIND HEARTED SOULS I KNOW , HARDEST WORKING WOMAN , AMAZING MOTHER , DAUGHTER AND WIFE TO BE .YOUR COMPASSION IS UNPARELL , INSPIRE ALL THAT KNOW YOU . AND ALWAYS REMAINED A GIRLS GIRL !! TAKE A BOW AS YOU TRULY DESERVE ALL ACCOLADES UNIVERSE CAN GIVE . SO MUCH LOVE FOR YOU . ♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂🎂😘😘😘😘💞💞💞💞🥰🥰🥰🔥💥💥🧧🔥 #itsmypartytour #jlo #jennyfromtheblock #leoseason

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

