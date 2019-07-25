Selma Blair mostró su cabeza rapada para celebrar su avance contra la esclerosis múltiple

Selma Blair compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram una buena noticia, dentro del complejo cuadro de salud que atraviesa, y al que le está dando pelea. La actriz de 47 años, quien en octubre del año pasado comunicó que padece de esclerosis múltiple, subió una imagen de su cabeza rapada, y anunció que terminó una dura ronda de tratamiento contra la enfermedad del sistema nervioso que afecta el cerebro y la médula espinal.
“Hoy me dan el alta del cuidado del increíble equipo de enfermeras y técnicos y del visionario doctor que cree en mi cura tanto como yo”, escribió la actriz de Legalmente rubia en el posteo donde se la ve en el hospital donde pasó tantas horas. “Esto ha sido un proceso y continuará siéndolo. Me encuentro inmunocomprometida por los próximos tres meses, al menos. Así que nada de besos por favor. Quise asegurarme de que todas las complicaciones estuvieran en un lugar privado, y atravesamos eso de manera brillante”, aseveró, y brindó un mensaje de agradecimiento por el apoyo recibido.
“Gracias por todo su amor, ahora veo las cosas más claramente y estoy ansiosa por compartir este viaje cuando esté lista. Por ahora, está la recuperación [por delante]”, concluyó la intérprete de la serie de Netflix, Another Life.
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂
Por otro lado, Blair realizó una inspiradora producción fotográfica para la revista People, a la cual le contó que festeja cada paso que da. “¡Celebro darme una ducha como ponerme delineador!”, expresó la actriz, quien es acompañada por su hijo Arthur, quien le cortó el pelo para el tratamiento, como mostró su mamá en las redes. “Me sorprende su resiliencia (…) y terminar el tratamiento es el mejor regalo que puedo hacerle”, declaró.
Mom! I have arrived! I am on the cover of @people and the Michigan girl in me is smiling way too broadly. This is such an honor to have this magazine and this thoughtful writer @karajwarner , pay a tribute to chronic illness and the people who pave the way to healing and love. This isn’t about how sick I may seem. This is about me as a mom and friend and a person who is growing every day and I hope some of you feel represented. Thank you. #queenforaday or however long this magazine stays on newsstands. 👑. Ps. On newsstands. Go buy so you can read the actual cover cause this country western fan cropped off the other news 🤷♀️
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird
“Tengo #multiplesclerosis. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo está preguntando para obtener instrucciones de un GPS roto. Pero lo estamos haciendo. Haré lo mejor que pueda”, contaba Selma el año pasado, cuando estuvo lista para informarle al mundo sobre esta etapa de su vida que enfrenta con mucha fortaleza.