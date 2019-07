Encuentran prototipo de Volkswagen Rabbit que una compañía de taxis construyó hace más de 40 años

View this post on Instagram

Two cars, both made to be Taxis in the same Checker Motors factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The blue car is owned by Jim, who is the president of the Checker Car Club of America, and a former factory worker at Checker. He has been pivotal in this car’s recent history, and was a amazing host in Kalamazoo, Michigan today. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jim is the one that has worked tirelessly researching and pounding the pavements talking to former colleagues and other employees of the Checker company about the Rabbit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He has more than enough information for multiple magazine articles, of which he is working on one for a US-based publication, and I will write one for Performance Volkswagen magazine in Europe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Riding around in his late model Checker, which was originally built as a taxi version, it was easy to feel the vision of the Checker Rabbit with the legroom and airyness inside. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He was able to confirm that the landau top, the interior panels, the jumpseat mounts, and lots more details, were are directly from the production inside the Checker production in Kalamazoo. The car was born in Wolfsburg, and reborn in Kalamazoo shortly afterwards. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 42 years later it’s coming home to Pennsylvania with me, and forgive me if this sounds contrived or silly, but I’m proud to be a small part of its history and to share it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #œ #checkerrabbit #checkervwtaxi #rabbittaxi #kalamazoo #vwrabbit