Última Hora: Mujer es baleada durante un forcejeo por una pistola con un hombre

@HCSOTexas units responded to 10000 blk of Revelstoke. Preliminary info: a male & female were arguing over a gun, a physical struggle ensued, the male & female both sustained gunshot wounds. Relationship between the two is unknown. The male is stable & female is critical #HouNews pic.twitter.com/YivorADKbB

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 4, 2019