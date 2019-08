El pasado tumultuoso con Jenni Rivera sigue aterrorizando a Chiquis Rivera y ella reacciona

View this post on Instagram

It was in the early stages of her career,Jenni had performed at a fair near the southern border in Baja California. When she went to the promoter to receive her pay, instead of paying her he tried to force himself on Jenni. She ran out of the made up green room behind the stage and left without her performance fee. This was going to be the end of her singing career had it not been for her father. Jenni no longer wanted to sing for a living she was traumatized and devastated. It was as a favor to her Dad, that she records “corridos” or folk songs at a time when female performers weren’t doing it. This made her different and created a following of mainly female fans. Read more about anecdotes and conversations with my friend and business associate Jenni Rivera…..🎉🦋🎥🎤🌻 It’s a crazy world, a crazy music industry and a crazy life 🎤🎉🎥Here’s the cover for #acrazylife available Aug.6th #jenniriveraday You can now order the digital book on Amazon Kindle 💕😘 #englishversion #acrazylife #lauralucio #JenniRivera #thebook #ellibro #newrelease #author #journalist #tvjournalist #producer #documentary coming soon 🎥✍🏻🎉🎉🎉🎤📖🦋