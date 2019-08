Genio y figura: Antonio Brown amenaza con no jugar si no es con su antiguo casco

This isn’t some some arbitrary rule Antonio Brown wants waived. The players union & league have partnered to test & rank helmets every year. The model he wants to keep wearing is not only discontinued,it’s banned because it does not meet the latest safety requirements. https://t.co/MtWmTPHsJX pic.twitter.com/kyLREo6mn4

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2019