Se fractura el nuevo portero de Barcelona a días de arrancar La Liga

❌🤕 Neto to undergo surgery on hand this Tuesday | Goalkeeper Neto is to undergo surgery this Tuesday on a fractured scaphoid bone in his left hand sustained in training while on the US tour. Doctor Xavier Mir will perform the operation in the presence of the Club Medical Services. Afterwards, he will make a statement to explain how the surgery has gone and to offer an approximate recovery date. #netomurara #neto #injury