Científicos logran volar a través de una nube de fuego, y las fotos son fantásticas

We first did an east-to-west longways pass over the smoke & Pyrocumulus (#PyroCu) cloud around 5pm PT. This photo suggests that the PyroCu updrafts are lofting smoke well above the boundary layer.

You can also see the Columbia River in the right part of the photo. pic.twitter.com/GR0K0m0pY4

