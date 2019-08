“No sé que hacer” dice una mujer mientras capta el tiroteo en el que murió un agente del CHP

The video from the gunfire shows the chaos while the video from last night's procession shows the pain. We are covering the #Riverside shooting as @ChpRiverside @CHP_HQ mourns the loss of one of their own. RIP Officer Andre Moye Jr. @CBS8 @HeatherMyersTV @EricNews8 pic.twitter.com/1eMTfFoFUc

— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) August 13, 2019