ICE recibe fuerte golpe de un juez por una trampa para detectar fraudes con visas

ICE, believe it or not, started a phony University in New Jersey (University of Northern NJ) to entrap F-1 students and their agents. Not satisfied with going after the agents they turned on the student charging them all w/ fraud. The 3d Cir slapped them silly today. Fang v ICE.

— Ira J. Kurzban (@IraKurzban) August 15, 2019