Gobierno de Trump quiere un centro de detención para niños en Inland Empire. Congresista se opone

.@HHSgov plans to establish a new child detention facility in the Inland Empire. The need for more facilities to house immigrant children is a direct result of the President Trump's anti-immigrant agenda. I will not stand for this.

— Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) August 16, 2019