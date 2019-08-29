Crea un perfume con “jugos” de su vagina para atraer hombres

Una sexóloga canadiense llamada Shan Boodram está dando mucho de qué hablar, sobre todo en redes sociales, luego de que en su más reciente libro titulado “El juego del deseo”, confesó que con un exótico perfume que ella creó, y el cual tiene un “delicioso aroma”, es como ha podido conquistar a decenas de hombres en los últimos años.
View this post on Instagram
MY BOOK IS BORN! Quick question though, how the hell do you take a natural photo with a book?? Anywho yesterday this came in the mail and it took me out 🤯. 300 pages of everything I know about seduction told through a hilarious, heartwarming and bumpy journey of 6 women who put their trust in me. I can’t wait for y’all to be able to awkwardly take a pic with it! Preorder now and get access to my private podcast (episode 1 I break down the recipes of dark psychology used in dating), + when you buy 2 you get a phone call from me, etc..
Shan contó que para sus salidas nocturnas siempre opta por un perfume que ella misma hace a base de “jugos” de su vagina, sí, así como lo lees, el cual le brinda un “aroma característico y único” que hace que cualquier hombre caiga a sus pies.
Según la sexóloga, le pidió a 3 de sus pacientes que hicieran lo mismo, que crearan una fragancia a base de sus copulinas (las sustancias químicas secretadas por la vagina) para ver si estas tenían el mismo efecto que con ella y por ende, eran capaces de atraer con este a varios hombres.
“Les indiqué que se lavaran las manos, se metieran en uno de los baños y luego movieran su dedo alrededor de su abertura vaginal. El objetivo era obtener una muestra de las glándulas de Bartolini, que son del tamaño de una arveja pero juegan un papel importante en la lubricación”, escribió la mujer del libro.
View this post on Instagram
Can I talk to you? Tell you something you might like to hear? For real my book @thegameofdesire is on @audible read by moi! And we are soooo close to breaking into the top 100 (along with the greats like Michelle, JK, Stephen damn King and my fav Robert Greene) so if you needed a nudge, you can actually get my audiobook for free if you sign up for a free trial on Audible. The Game of Desire has a perfect score on Amazon, 90% on @goodreads and was chosen as @applebooks best books of July. Read the reviews or listen to the free snippet at the link in my bio if you need a lil more greasing. Today is the day 💫🙏🏽💃🏽 📸 @mayasworld 💇🏽 @ynotkeeb 💄 @kevinwadebeauty
Posteriormente, narra que le pidió a sus pacientes que salieran y comenzaran a hablar con algún caballero y que minutos después, volvieran al baño para untarse en las muñecas, clavícula y cuello el perfume. Las mujeres indicaron que notaron que algunos otros hombres se acercaron a ellas; sin embargo, creen que fue por el ruido que había en el bar.
Pese a esta situación, Boodram contó que las mujeres se negaron a lavarse para quitarse el perfume, pues no perdían la esperanza de encontrarse con alguien más en lo que quedaba de la noche, considerando así que su elixir las hace sentir más seguras de sí mismas y por ende, las hace ver más atractivas.
View this post on Instagram
🎂𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐁𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🎂 read a lil 😏 𝗪𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝗪𝐀𝐒 𝐒𝐎 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐂-𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀? NBA Hall-Of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal, stepped towards our section with an intent we all recognized. We gripped one another's hands and held our breath. “Hey. What’s your name?” he yelled once he got as close as he could. Before she spoke, I’m sure we all collectively answered his question in our heads. “Anna,” she yelled back. After their brief exchange, we all sat in silence before the boldest of our group thankfully asked what we all had been dying to know for months. “Anna, what’s the deal? How come every dude who comes within 50 meters has to have you?” She answered just like this: “Whenever I see a guy I want or want something from, I just look him in the eyes for a long time and picture myself having sex with him.” Mind. Blown. Years later, when I immersed myself into learning the art of seduction, I understood why that technique worked so well. Mind fucking. Studies show that people in heat not only get more attention but in service industries they earn more tips and garner repeat business. In short, people want to be around horny women. Does that mean we should all go around licking our lips and tossing our hair around like an Herbal Essence commercial? No, the magic is in the subtly. When people are aroused their lips darken and swell, their pupils dilate and their breathing becomes deeper. These are all signals that can be picked up by the subconscious mind from across the room or through a photo. So by staring at and sexually fantasizing about her targets, Anna was putting herself in an irresistible state of heat without any of us having the slightest clue. That day in 2003 I learned two very important lessons. The first? Seduction was a skill that I had MUCH to learn about it. The second? Attractive is not an adjective used to describe some, it’s a verb that can be utilized by anyone. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝
Aunque de momento no está segura sobre si el perfume es efectivo o no, la sexóloga afirma que “cada vez que lo uso, me hace sentir como una diosa con un delicioso aroma”