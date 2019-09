Choque múltiple que involucró un bus y tres carros cerró la autopista 118 en Simi Valley

#MaderaInc @VCFD FFs on scene of 1 bus and 3 other vehicle TC. Total of 43 people involved. Bus had 40 passengers: 7 adults and 33 minors. Four minor injuries reported: 3 on bus and 2 from other vehicles. Three patients requested transport to local ED others declined transport. pic.twitter.com/n9YNCaulfc

— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) September 3, 2019