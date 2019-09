NASA crea mapas de las inundaciones en Bahamas mientras el huracán Dorian se acerca a Estados Unidos

NOAA's #GOESEast zoomed in on the eye of #HurricaneDorian as the storm slowly treks northward. #HurricaneWarnings have been extended northward to the #NorthCarolina #Virginia border, according to the @NHC_Atlantic. More: https://t.co/JTtbkRXPnz #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BOuhg6PMan

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 4, 2019