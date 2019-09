Pronostican marejadas catastróficas, lluvias intensas e inundaciones al paso de Dorian por el sureste

At 2 pm Hurricane Dorian was located 115 mi E of Jacksonville FL or 180 mi S of Charleston SC. Dorian is moving to the NNW at 9 mph with max winds of 105 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 70 mi from the center & tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 175 mi. pic.twitter.com/ieGoamWuzQ

— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 4, 2019