Video: Mujer lucha contra un ladrón que empuña un cuchillo durante robo en Pomona

‼️Can you help us find this man?⁉️

The man pictured is believed to be responsible for several robberies & attempted robberies in #Pomona.

If you have any information, please contact #PomonaPD at 909-622-1241 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/42aIaUcjzq

— Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) September 6, 2019