Diosas del Fitness: Lyzabeth López, latina de hierro con las curvas bien puestas

Su nombre es Lyzabeth López y se ha convertido en una de las figuras más importantes del fitness motivaciones de Latinoamérica
Originaria de Canadá, pro con OBVIAS raíces latinas, Lyzabeth inicio como porrista a la edad de 18 años y ahora es una auténtica Diosa del Fitness con un programa de ejercicios y nutrición, además de 2 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
La llaman la Kardashian del fitness y no es nada difícil entender por qué:
View this post on Instagram
SUMMER SALEEEEEEE 50%OFF!!!!! ONLY $22.99!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Reg Price $45.98 One time purchase) We are starting Summer off with a BANG by offing my 1st program for Men & Women the FlatBellyChallenge for only $22.99!!!!! to the First 250 people ONLYY!!!!!! (Reg price $45.98). 🚨🚨FLAT BELLY CHALLENGE!!! 🚨 TOTAL PACKAGE IS WORTH $147 – Sale: $22.99 !!! it includes all the tools you'll need, My New Fitness App Free for a month & a NEW ADDED DIET!!!!! (total value of $147 for $22.99!! link in the bio or below to join the NOW!! ($22.99 the next to 250 People Only!!!) 😘 As a registered holistic nutritionist, I've made this program a series of tutorials that will teach you to have a flat belly for life!! I breakdown candida, food sensitivities, diet, liver Heath, training mistakes, 6-pack training & more!!!! It's all in podcast format & digital book for ease of use See the Link in Bio or Below to get this AMAZING DEAL!!! Don’t Forget you get my Fitness APP for a month free with this deal!! (total value of $147 for $22.99!!) ===>http://trainwithlyzabeth.com/flatbellychallenge/ #FlatBellyChallenge #babyboy #tyson
View this post on Instagram
🔥🔥CARIBANA/SUMMER SALE Sale starts At Midnight!!! 🔥🔥**(for the first 150 people only!!!)** CARIBANA IS A LITTLE MORE THAN ONE MONTH AWAY!!! ARE YOU READY?? LADIES GET ROAD & PARTY READY NOOOWWW!! (for the next 150 people only!!!)** THE @HourglassWorkout ANNUAL CARIBANA ONE MONTH MELTDOWN IS ON!!! TAKE 25% OFF ALL 3, 6 & 12 MONTH MEMBERSHIPS (Also the 1 month special for $99 for Caribana ONLY!!💥💥) PLUS!! Receive a Special ONE Week Meltdown Diet with all memberships!!! Use promocode: SUMMERSALE for 25% off 3,6 & 12 Month memberships(for the next 150 people only!!!) And use the promocode: SUMMER99 for the one time 1 month Special(Reg $239 – Sale $99💥💥 limit of one per person & can be added to 3, 6 & 12 mth memberships) ** Sale is valid for all Canadian in person Locations across the GTA and Montreal!! This Sale is for a limited time only!!! Once it's gone IT'S GONE!! See link below to register: ===>https://hourglassworkout.com/classes/
Te recomendamos