¡Rompió el palo! Zion Williamson, número 1 del draft de la NBA, demostró por qué no se dedicó al golf

A beautiful day for golf!⁠ ⛳

Today Alvin Gentry and players golfed with Squad Six season ticket holders. ⁠

Full gallery 📸

🖱️https://t.co/wEh8HAxVOk pic.twitter.com/0SWh7H6DJB

— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019