Diosas del Fitness: Ana Cheri, ‘cuerpower’ latino en persona que te quitará el aire

Esta escultural modelo de raíces mexicanas fue la última en desnudarse para Playboy
Diosas del Fitness: Ana Cheri, ‘cuerpower’ latino en persona que te quitará el aire
Ana Cheri, una Diosa del Fitness con raíces mexicanas.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Ana Cheri es una modelo de fitness de raíces mexicanas que también es propietaria de gimnasios y ha hecho de su cuerpo un auténtico templo para sus más de 12 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

Un detalle interesante es que esta hermosísima californiana fue la última modelo en desnudarse para Playboy en el año 2015… la mejor manera de despedirse.

View this post on Instagram

Where we goin? @fashionnova #NovaBabe

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?