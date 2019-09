Tarjeta Roja: La fusión con la MLS podría ser la salvación de la Liga MX

my take on a format for @mexicoworldcup's MLS + Liga MX merger story.

60 teams. 6 "Leagues"

each league has "Inter-League Play" against two of the other leagues each season.

18 home/away in league + 20 "inter-league" matches for a 38 game schedule. (same as Premier League) pic.twitter.com/dpsO4KEGaQ

— Mike (@Thomas19064) September 18, 2019