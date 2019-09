ÚLTIMA HORA: Reportan daños en Baytown por tornado que tocó tierra

Resident was inside his home when tornado touched down. This damage occurred in a span of 2 minutes. He summarized it perfectly, “everything’s destroyed, but everyone’s alive”. Amen to that. He hopped on his tractor & began removing debris right away. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/39ikxuHgjh

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 19, 2019