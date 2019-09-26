¡Qué cambio! La ex estrella del tenis Jelena Dokic bajó 57 kilos en 11 meses y luce espectacular

Jelena Dokic, una figura del tenis mundial en la década anterior, semifinalista en Wimbledon y con algunos problemas de lesiones, nunca fue un gran ejemplo de éxito en la WTA, pero sí lo es ahora luego de jugar su mejor partido y vencer una profunda depresión que le hizo incluso pensar en el suicidio.
Dokic reveló en su libro ‘Unbreakable’ años después de su retiro en 2014 y que se convirtió en eun Bestseller, que durante su momento de gloria tuvo que sobreponerse a los abusos físicos y psicológicos de su propio padre, razón por la cual nunca pudo triunfar en el deporte. Jokic cayó en depresión y le provocó un fuerte aumento de peso.
Today's Sunday Telegraph in Sydney!!! A little preview into my book 'unbreakable' which is out today.
“No era saludable, pero lo que era más importante, era muy infeliz y no tenía confianza en mí misma. No quería salir de casa e, incluso, rechacé oportunidades de trabajo porque era muy insegura e infeliz.”, explicó para el diario británico The Sun.
Así lucía Jelena hace poco más de un año…
She's a former Australian tennis champion, the author of a book named "Unbreakable" (out now in all major book stores) and she's just recently been awarded the "Most Inspiring Woman Of The Year".
Ahora, con una estricta dieta y ejercicio físico en once meses perdió cerca de 57 kilos y ha recuperado su figura que muestra con orgullo en redes sociales.
Croatia not saying goodbye to summer just yet. Wearing my favourite summer 'LOVE' tee made from the softest 100 percent organic cotton
6 am and so much beauty already.
Sunshine state of mind…
