Los Sacramento Kings tendrán el avión privado de Drake como “apoyo logístico” para viajar a su pretemporada en la India

Drake is lending the NBA’s Sacramento Kings his private Boeing 767-200 jet. Kings are set to play Indiana Pacers in India later this week & will make the 20-hour journey to Mumbai on board Air Drake. (Reuters)

The plane arrived in Sacramento late Sunday afternoon.#NBAIndiaGames pic.twitter.com/GQetVlfoPe

