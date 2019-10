La lucha del padre de Beyoncé contra el cáncer de mama (y cuán rara es esta enfermedad en los hombres)

.@MathewKnowles’ message for others after his breast cancer diagnosis: “I’m hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know, that you can survive this but it has to be early detection and I can’t overemphasize the word early.” https://t.co/zMRJ4O03lS pic.twitter.com/pctiQAP4Y8

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 2, 2019