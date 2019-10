Bélgica primer invitado a la Eurocopa 2020

🇧🇪 It's a big day for Belgium!

☑️ First team to qualify for @UEFAEURO 2020 [they were also the first UEFA side to qualify for the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup]

☑️ Romelu Lukaku becomes first to reach 50 goals for @BelRedDevils pic.twitter.com/NX6TafW3zw

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 10, 2019