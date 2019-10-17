Con todo su poder y sensualidad: Paige VanZant quiere regresar a la UFC

View this post on Instagram

Last pic I took with blonde hair. 4 pounds down!! I’m going to be posting an entire fitness journey on my YouTube channel. My starting weight, current and diet to get me safely down to my fighting weight of 125lbs. Cutting weight is no joke and it can be very hard and damaging to your body especially for women. I am so happy to share all that I have learned and the people who are teaching me it all. It you haven’t yet follow our YouTube channel YouTube.com/AKickAssLoveStory. Subscribe to make sure you catch all the exclusive content