Con todo su poder y sensualidad: Paige VanZant quiere regresar a la UFC

La peleadora Paige VanZant no compite desde el mes de enero en la UFC pero anunció que quiere regresar muy pronto a los combates.
Su belleza y su fiereza en las peleas la hacen uno de las estrellas más atractivas de la UFC, sin embargo hace algunos meses declaró: “gano más dinero sentada en casa y publicando fotos en Instagram del que gano peleando”.
Pero cuando llevas esa sed de adrenalina siempre te llama, es por eso que ahora se dice lista para regresar al octágono.
Mientras eso pasa te dejamos unas fotos de esa belleza que ha conquistado el mundo de las artes marciales mixtas.
View this post on Instagram
Last pic I took with blonde hair. 4 pounds down!! I’m going to be posting an entire fitness journey on my YouTube channel. My starting weight, current and diet to get me safely down to my fighting weight of 125lbs. Cutting weight is no joke and it can be very hard and damaging to your body especially for women. I am so happy to share all that I have learned and the people who are teaching me it all. It you haven’t yet follow our YouTube channel YouTube.com/AKickAssLoveStory. Subscribe to make sure you catch all the exclusive content
View this post on Instagram
I can’t thank @tc1gel enough for helping me shed this weight off. I have been working my ass off but, it is very true that some people just don’t sweat as much as other do, I am NOT a sweater. My husband can sweat off 10lbs in a hard practice and I will barley be dripping, we even wear heart rate monitors so we can tell I am working freaking hard with a lot less caloric loss. @tc1gel helps me get my sweat started and keep it going throughout my entire workout. It makes the workout 2X as beneficial. If you have been working out and not really seeing the sweat proof of your effort, try this product!!!! They are absolutely amazing! It’s not just a smelly gel that you rub on your body and sweat this you can actually feel working, heating your body temperature up from the outside in and helping you lose weight. There is no other product like this on the market anywhere. I do not workout unless I have my @tc1gel all over my body. Head to tc1gel.com let them know I sent you by using code PVZ30 for 30% off everything that they sell. Also, I’m still waiting for that call @ufc LET’S GET ME A FIGHT!! I’M READY!!!
