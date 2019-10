John Legend sobre Trump: “Es un ser humano despreciable que dice mier** todo el tiempo”

.@johnlegend on Trump’s “lynching” tweet: “He’s a despicable human being, and he says shitty things all the time … [Lynching] is the exact opposite of what impeachment is. Impeachment is laid out in the Constitution … there’s nothing extra-legal about this process.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/IwjUIrPrhD

— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 23, 2019