Bebe Rexha hace twerking a un fan en pleno concierto

One day In junior high school, I was sitting in the cafeteria with all my female classmates. This one girl who always bullied me, started going around the table and telling each of the girls that they were pretty until she came to me and screamed UGLY in my face and they all laughed. I was bullied every single day and I would come home crying. I was scared to go to school and none of the teachers ever did anything when I asked for help. Today we celebrate spirit day. I believe that no matter what your background is, who you love or what you believe in we all deserve to feel safe. #spiritday