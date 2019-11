Apresan en LAX a un estudiante que se paseó con un arma por escuelas de Riverside

#SanJacinto

The suspect in today’s MSJC incident has been taken into custody at LAX. Suspect, 25-year-old Greg Abejon, was arrested after checking-in at the airport in an attempt to flee the country. No additional info at this time. Press Release pending. https://t.co/3h12a1GArS pic.twitter.com/8kL5dOmaBU

— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019