Jamie Lee Curtis estaba ‘aterrorizada’ ante la idea de que alguien revelara sus adicciones

Wacky Wednesday. In 1976 my mother, Janet Leigh, was cast in a TV movie called, Murder At The World Series. It was shot in Houston at the Astrodome.I was hired (nepotism) to be a PA. My job was to ferry the actors, with my walkie talkie, in a golf cart from the dressing rooms to the field through the catacombs beneath the Astrodome. So strange to be watching the series all these years later. Such a great game!