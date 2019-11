Andrea Bocelli espera que se solucionen las cosas para poder ir a cantar a Cuba

View this post on Instagram

. “A year ago we embarked on a wonderful journey together; an album of original songs which expressed an affinity for an optimistic take on life: Sì. I'm delighted that we are celebrating its success with a “Sì Forever: The Diamond Edition”. . 'Si Forever is OUT NOW with brand new tracks including a sublime duet with Ellie Goulding called 'Return To Love' and with actress Jennifer Garner, who sings on the beautiful 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby'. . Get your copy: andreabocelli.com