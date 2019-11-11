La transformación de Jacqie Rivera, hermana de Chiquis

Jacqie Rivera ha tenido una gran transformación con el paso del tiempo. A sus 28 años es madre de tres niños y ahora se encuentra esperando al cuarto al lado de su pareja, Mike Campos, con quien regresó luego de pasar por un mal momento.
Su peso es algo contra lo que ha luchado toda su vida pero que ahora controla y no podría estar más feliz por ello.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram sus fans han notado el cambio. Pero el pasado no es algo que la atormente, pues no duda en compartir recuerdos en la red social.
Ha perdido alrededor de 30 kilos desde que cambió su estilo de vida y el cambio le ha sentado de maravilla.
Today is 2 months since you've been with The Lord. And it's been a hard to months and I always though how sad when people pass away young. But God told would you rather live a long life or a FULL life? And mom you lived a full life. You did soooo many great things in your 43 years of life. You inspired and helped so many people! And you were the best mom and dad. You were a great grandmother and friend. I love you.
Desde 2012, Jaqie ha dedicado su vida al cristianismo y actualmente es la directora de ‘The love fundation’, organización fundada por Jenni en el 2000 para ayudar a las personas que han sufrido de violencia doméstica, por lo que su apariencia física no es lo único que ha cambiado.
"Did you ever know that you're my hero,and everything I would like to be? I can fly higher than an eagle, 'cause you are the wind beneath my wings. It might have appeared to go unnoticed, but I've got it all here in my heart. I want you to know I know the truth, of course I know it. I would be nothing without you. Did you ever know that you're my hero? You're everything I wish I could be. I could fly higher than an eagle, 'cause you are the wind beneath my wings." Mom you once dedicated this song to us. Your kids. And I was too young to understand what you were telling us. But now that im all grown up. Its my turn. I dedicate this song to you mama. I love you. And I always will. Happy 3 months in your new and eternal life. Don't worry about us. You placed us in Gods hands along time ago he's taking care of us now! Te amo pedsona! 💛❤🙏. #tb picture.
