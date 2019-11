Mercurio acaba de pasar al sol por última vez hasta 2032. Mira las fotos y videos de NASA

Happening Now: The planet Mercury passes directly in front of the Sun! ✨

This front-row seat view is from our @NASASun-observing satellite that keeps a constant eye on the Sun from its position in orbit around Earth. See more #MercuryTransit views: https://t.co/rNS6qiAVRE pic.twitter.com/tkMrTTUgu2

— NASA (@NASA) November 11, 2019