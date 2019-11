¿Qué hace el hijo mayor de Jenni Rivera?

View this post on Instagram

“Unforgettable baby.” Always amazing to see what my friends and I pull off with a lot of team work and little ego. Blessed to be able to leave something for the community of north Long Beach where I was raised. Portrait: @leviponce Butterflies: @tetriswai Lettered and Curated by Myself A special thanks to @hectorelpintor1 @reddortiz @ishmgvng Located at: 5459 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90805 United States #jenni #jennirivera #mural #tributemural #longbeach #playalarga #inolvidable #lareynadereynas #lachacalosa #chicana #californiana #alwayshandpaint #alwayshandpainted #muralist #signpainter #amoreterno #leviponce #tetris