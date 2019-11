¿Por qué el príncipe Carlos pasó su cumpleaños número 71 solo en la India?

View this post on Instagram

Happiest 71st His Royal Highness Prince Charles @clarencehouse. It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organization @thebritishasiantrust I’m so glad some of the focus is on sustainability and solutions to protecting the environment. Thank you to @adarpoonawalla & @natasha.poonawalla for inviting me to the conversation last night ♥️🇮🇳