Encuentran 900 botellas de licor en un barco hundido que podrían valer millones

View this post on Instagram

The last shipment of rare liquors for Tzar Nicholas II’s Russia, is now recovered! A search and salvage project that started 20 years ago is now completed. It wa The last shipment of rare liquors for Tzar Nicholas II’s Russia, is now recovered! A search and salvage project that started 20 years ago is now completed. It was on the 22nd October the salvage vessel “Deepsea Worker”, arrived in Sweden with a shipload of more than 100-year old cognac and liqueur, brought up from the Swedish steamer “s/s Kyros”! #congac #tzar #oceanx #oceanxteam #wine #spirits #diving #bacardi #liqueur #benedictine #kyros #france #russia #history #sweden #news #vin #vino #discovery #navy #ocean #balticsea #pic #film