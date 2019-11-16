Kim Kardashian brilla en ajustado y cortito vestido color plata

View this post on Instagram

I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST! After the name change, we wanted to make sure we didn’t waste any of the original product, so we tried and tested hundreds of different approaches to remove the old branding to ensure we saved it all. These are the original pieces we’re bringing back on November 20th, which will feature a super soft fabric SKIMS label! We’ll also be introducing 4 new Solutionwear™ styles based on your comments and requests since we launched that I can’t wait to show you. Be sure to join the waitlist at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop when the collection drops!