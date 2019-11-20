‘La Roca’ vuelve a ser Maui de Moana para enviar un hermoso e importante mensaje

Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson ha hecho gala, más de una vez de su empatía y amabilidad hacia su público, dando siempre un poco de su tiempo a quienes se lo requieren.
Ahora, el exluchador de la WWE ha enternecido a todo el internet al compartir un video en el que envía un tierno mensaje para Hyrum, un pequeño de 3 años con leucemia y síndrome de down.
There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong – by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you – who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.
Al parecer, Hyrum es fanático de la película Moana, donde La Roca interpreta la voz del semidios Maui y, en estos tiempos difíciles, puede llegar a ver la película hasta 10 veces en un día.
El actor le dedicó este video en el que, además de repetir su nombre en reiteradas ocasiones y enviarle fuerza, le canta algunas bellas canciones de su personaje de la película de Disney.
Update from the video I posted. Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there. Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right – joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with🙏🏾
Unas horas después compartió esta captura de pantalla donde alguien cercano a la familia le agradecía, mostraba la cara de alegría del pequeño al escuchar el video, y aseguraba que, aunque ya lo admiraban, ahora se han vuelto sus más fieles fanáticos por el resto de sus vidas.
Johnson reiteró que la dicha y la alegría no cuestan nada y, aún así, son el regalo más poderoso que puede darse.