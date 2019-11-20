Surfista le pide matrimonio a su novia en el mar pero algo salió terriblemente mal

Un surfista originario de Hawaii llamado Christopher Garth encontró en una mujer llamada Lauren Oiye a la compañera de su vida, ya que además de sentir amor mutuo comparten el gusto de surfear.
Fue entonces que a Garth se le ocurrió hace unas semanas el entregarle el anillo de compromiso a Lauren justamente en un día de surf en las playas de Honululu. Para ello, contrató a un fotógrafo profesional que tomaría cada instante de ese momento tan especial.
Resulta ser que la pareja, luego de estar surfeando, regresaron a la orilla y fue ahí cuando le preguntó si quería casarse con él. Al principio, la chica pensó que se trataba de una broma pero se dio cuenta que era en serio cuando Garth sacó una pequeña caja con un anillo de compromiso.
Todo iba perfectamente bien hasta que el novio fue presa de los nervios y la emoción, ya que al intentar ponerle el anillo a su prometida, éste se le cayó y fue arrastrado por las olas del mar.
• •• Like everything with us… there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES 💍 • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️🙏🏽❤️
Pese al desafortunado accidente, los planes de boda siguen en pie y, por suerte, Christopher es un novio muy previsor, ya que compró un anillo extra en caso de que se perdiera el original.
