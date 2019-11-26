5 comidas para Acción de Gracias que te permiten mantener tu dieta keto

View this post on Instagram

Keto Cranberry Sauce INGREDIENTS 2 (10 oz.) bags frozen cranberries 1/4 c. Swerve Pinch ground nutmeg 1 cinnamon stick 6 orange zest removed with a peeler 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract DIRECTIONS In a small pot, combine the cranberries, Swerve, nutmeg, cinnamon stick, orange zest, and ¼ cup water. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring, until the berries release their juice and the mixture comes to a boil. Continue to boil, stirring occasionally, until cranberries burst and juices thicken, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla.