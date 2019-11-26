5 comidas para Acción de Gracias que te permiten mantener tu dieta keto

Uno de los momentos más difíciles para seguir una dieta son las celebraciones de fin de año, sobretodo la noche de Acción de Gracias que se caracteriza por un festín interminable de suculentos platillos tradicionales que normalmente vienen cargados de calorías extras.
La cena de Acción de Gracias puede ser un gran reto para las personas que siguen un plan alimenticio cetogénico, principalmente por que la mayoría de los platillos que se sirven esta noche son ricos en carbohidratos, azúcares y grasas poco saludables. Las buenas noticias es que existen recetas que son amigables con la dieta cetogénica, de hecho puedes acompañar el irresistible pavo horneado con estas maravillosas alternativas que le gustarán a todos.
1. Salsa de arándanos keto
Nada mejor que acompañar el tradicional pavo horneado con la clásica salsa de arándanos, su sabor dulce con un especial toque de acidez es el complemento perfecto de la noche. Ajustar esta receta y volverla una magnífica opción de salsa cetogénica es más fácil de lo que crees.
Keto Cranberry Sauce INGREDIENTS 2 (10 oz.) bags frozen cranberries 1/4 c. Swerve Pinch ground nutmeg 1 cinnamon stick 6 orange zest removed with a peeler 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract DIRECTIONS In a small pot, combine the cranberries, Swerve, nutmeg, cinnamon stick, orange zest, and ¼ cup water. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring, until the berries release their juice and the mixture comes to a boil. Continue to boil, stirring occasionally, until cranberries burst and juices thicken, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla. #keto #ketomeals #ketorecipes #ketoweightloss #ketostrong #ketotransformation #ketothanksgiving #ketocranberrysauce
2. Cacerola de judías verdes
Una maravillosa opción de guarnición saludable, las judías verdes son uno de los acompañamientos más tradicionales de la noche de Acción de Gracias. Esta receta es perfecta y le encantará a todos, las crujientes judías verdes se complementan de manera inigualable con una suave y cremosa salsa de champiñones, el mejor secreto de esta receta es que puedes integrar diferentes opciones de toppings como tocino dorado ¡Le va de maravilla!
This recipe for keto green bean casserole is a healthier take on the classic Thanksgiving side dish. You’ll love the savory flavors of fresh green beans in a creamy, homemade mushroom sauce. Plus, I’ll give you a bunch of ideas for crispy, gluten-free toppings for your keto green bean casserole.⠀ ⠀ https://greenandketo.com/keto-green-bean-casserole
3. Coliflor y coles de Bruselas asadas con vinagre balsámico, tocino y queso feta
Las coliflores y las coles de Bruselas son vegetales clásicos del otoño, son ingredientes muy utilizados en la dieta cetógenica y son una fantástica guarnición para la cena de Acción de Gracias. Esta receta es simplemente un tesoro, es generosa, cálida y reconfortante ¡Le va de maravilla al pavo y jamón horneado!
4. Ensalada de nuez glaseada en maple, peras, queso de cabra, con aderezo balsámico
Esta es la ensalada perfecta para el otoño e invierno, las nueces son un ingrediente popular en esta temporada y el secreto de glasearlas con maple es una de las más deliciosas sorpresas. Los sabores se equilibran a la perfección con el suave toque del queso de cabra, las peras y la acidez del vinagre balsámico. Es una maravillosa alternativa de ensalada festiva, baja en calorías, nutritiva y exquisita. ¡Te aseguro que será el primer plato vacío de la mesa!
🍁 Keto Glazed Pecan Salad with Goat Cheese, Pears, & MAPLE Balsamic Vinaigrette 🍁 . Creamy and soft goat cheese crumbles paired with the crunch of glazed pecans, the sweetness of maple syrup balanced with light acidity of balsamic vinegar, and crisp mixed greens topped with thinly sliced pears…. OMG THIS LOW CARB SALAD IS TO DIE FOR. . If you need a low carb thanksgiving side dish for the holidays (ESPECIALLY one that you’ll be sharing with carb-eaters ) then this just may be your dish! This salad was just tested by 16 carb-loving friends, was loved by all, and remained completely UNDETECTED as a 'sugar-free’ dish (nobody had a clue it was sugar-free!). It also ended up being the first EMPTY dish at the table. 😊 . As I am sure you noticed, this uses the super EASY, 5 MINUTE Keto glazed pecan recipe that I posted yesterday!! You can prep the pecans in the morning or multiple days before (they just need an hour or so to cool), and then all it takes is 5 more minutes to whip up the rest of this salad and you’re ALL SET! . You can find the full recipe for the salad recipe plus the glazed pecans with the link in my bio or just visiting my blog at www.fatkichen.com/recipes . P.S. I tested this with more than one brand of SF maple syrup and @choczero was hands down THE BEST taste in this maple balsamic vinaigrette! . . . #fatkitchenrecipes #ketorecipes #ketodinner #lowcarbrecipes #lowcarbdinner #guiltfreefood #ketodietrecipes #eatfatburnfat #ketogenicrecipes #keto #ketodiet #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreedinner #ketofood #ketolicious #lchf #lowcarbfood #ketoapproved #ketodinnerideas #ketomealideas #ketoholidays #ketothanksgiving #lowcarbholiday #lowcarbthanksgiving #ketosalad #lowcarbsalad #sugarfree #sugarfreerecipes
5. Tradicional pay de calabaza
No existe mesa de Acción de Gracias sin los inigualables postres que ofrece esta celebración, sin duda uno de los más famosos es el Pay de calabaza. La fina combinación de sabores que aporta la calabaza y la clásica mezcla de especies sin duda es un deleite y un clásico de los fríos días de otoño.
For Thanksgiving… Try this dairy free pumpkin pie! 😍 . . 🗒️🖋️ Ingredients: 🔸1 15 oz. can pure pumpkins 🔸1 cup plant-based milk (use cashew for best results) 🔸1/2 cup of monk fruit based sweetener 🔸2 eggs 🔸1 and 3/4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice mix (or 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger and 1/4 tsp cloves) 🔸1/2 tsp of salt 🔸1 keto crust/dairy free crust . 🔪 Preparation: •Firat of all preheat oven to 425F and prepare the pie crust. In a large bowl mix all pie filling ingredients together. Pour into prepared pie crust. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes. Then reduce oven temperature to 350° and bake for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center of pie comes out clean. Cool on rack for a couple of hours before serving. Enjoy with some coconut wiped cream and refrigerate leftovers! . Recipe from mamashire.com #pumpkinpie #thanksgivingdinner # dairyfreethanksgiving #dairyfreelife #enjoythanksgiving #dontworryaboutthebathroom #keepliving #ketothanksgiving #healthyfoodrecipes #livehealthy #takecareofyourbody
