Susan Sarandon comparte fotos de cómo quedó su rostro tras sufrir accidente

Susan Sarandon ha sufrido un leve accidente que, si bien no ha tenido consecuencias graves para su salud, le causó fuertes contusiones en el rostro. La actriz sufrió un resbalón que derivó en una fractura de nariz, un gran hematoma en la frente, golpes en la rodilla y conmoción cerebral.
La intérprete, de 73 años, publicó fotos impactantes en su cuenta de Instagram, en las que se aprecia su rostro herido tras la caída.
Sarandon, activista política de largo recorrido, tenía previsto dar un discurso el pasado fin de semana en un evento de campaña de apoyo a Bernie Sanders, pero tuvo que cancelarlo debido al accidente.
Acompañando a las imágenes de su posteo, la actriz escribió: “Un pequeño resbalón = conmoción cerebral, nariz fracturada, rodilla golpeada. Parece que no podré encontrarme con la gente en New Hampshire mañana con el senador Sanders”, apuntó, y compartió una copia del discurso que planeaba dar para el candidato presidencial demócrata.
View this post on Instagram
A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
En una posterior publicación en la misma red social, la actriz volvió a retratarse para mostrar la evolución de los fuertes hematomas que sufrió en la zona de los ojos.
View this post on Instagram
I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020
