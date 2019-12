Nury Martinez hace historia: primera latina electa para presidir Concejo de L.A.

History has been made en Los Ángeles ❤ Congratulations to @CD6Nury, the first Latina to be President of the Los Angeles City Council! In a city that is almost 50% Latinx & where 51% of the population is women, this is important because representation matters! SO HAPPY! https://t.co/jewExp9AHH

— Gabriela Cid (@cid__5) December 3, 2019