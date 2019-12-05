Joven brutalmente golpeado asegura que fue víctima de “crimen de odio racista”, en cárcel de San Joaquín

Jacob Angelo Servin fue detenido este domingo en Stockton por oficiales que lo llevaron a la cárcel del condado de San Joaquín donde, asegura, fue víctima de un crimen de odio racista. En su cuenta de Instagram, compartió imágenes en que está visiblemente golpeado y con sangre en la cara y cuerpo.
Según informó a la emisora Fox40, Servin fue detenido por ir “tomado en la calle”. En la cárcel, los oficiales hicieron comentarios racistas contra él, antes de tirarlo al suelo y golpearlo brutalmente.
“Cuando Servin llegó a la estación de policía de Stockton, y fue registrado en la cárcel, no tenía ninguna herida visible”, comentó el sheriff del condado Patrick Withrow.
Servin asegura que fue después cuando algunos oficiales empezaron a usar lenguaje racista y, como él les respondió, lo atacaron. El sheriff afirma, por su parte, que Servin se resistió con fuerza durante el proceso de registro y cuando lo metieron en la celda. “Cuando le quitaron una esposa y lo internaron en la celda, la pelea comenzó”, dijo Withrow.
Pero Servin asegura que tres oficiales lo tiraron, lo agarraron de las manos, lo golpearon, e incluso lo estrangularon. “No deberían tener placa de policías”, se quejó Servin.
Never in a million years did I ever think That would be the victim of a Racist hate crime. Yesterday 3 racist county sheriffs from Stockton held me down beat me, choked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, with their fists and batons one by one for a long period of time while I was yelling and yelling for them to stop. Whitnesses could hear me yelling for my life these men tried to kill me all while yelling racist remarks. they left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head tons of bruises all over my body with a huge loss of blood. I am barely able to walk on my own due to the amount of damage done to my whole body and the injury’s my bones have sustained by these ugly hearted people. No one deserves to be beatin to a pulp like this not for the color of their skin or for their Ethnicity. I will not sleep until justice is met. My profile is now public, feel free to share this unholy act of hate and racism or tag any one that needs to hear this message #TheHateYouGive #PoliceBrutality #EndRacism #AllLivesMatter #AllRacesMatter
