Homicidio de adolescente en Boyle Heights

*****UPDATE****** It is our unfortunate duty to announce with great sadness that Christian Medrano has been located deceased. The investigation is being handled by @LAPDHQ If anyone has information, please contact LAPD Hollenbeck Division: 323-224-4100 or @LACrimeStopper1 pic.twitter.com/Z9BcRQYO6r

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2019